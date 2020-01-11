|
CHAPMAN, Phylis May. In loving memory of Phylis who passed away one year ago on January 12. We know you are listening from the heavens above There's nothing that we value more than your love No matter where we are or what we are doing Your memories will always keep us smiling. Love Ian and Lesley, Sally and Blair, Linda and Steve, Murray and Belinda and Rose and all her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You are forever in our hearts mum.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 11, 2020