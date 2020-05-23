|
BENJAMIN, Phyllis (N?e Jones). Died peacefully on May 13, 2020 at Hawkes Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital after a short illness. Sincere thanks to the RAU staff who cared for her in her final days. Phyllis is survived by her five children, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Phyllis's indomitable spirit, good humour and loving nature remained with her to the end and she will be remembered with grateful affection by her family and friends. To the girl from the Welsh valleys who never forgot the old country: Boed i chi orffwys mewn heddwch, Cariad. To the adventurous soul who sailed across the world to start a new life in her beloved New Zealand: Kia okioki i runga i te rangimarie, e te aroha. Rest in peace, Love. A private funeral service was held to celebrate Phyllis's life on May 19, 2020.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 23, 2020