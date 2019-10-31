Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Dawn (nee Ward) (Dawn) EVANS

Add a Memory
Phyllis Dawn (nee Ward) (Dawn) EVANS Notice
EVANS, Phyllis Dawn (Dawn) (nee Ward). Passed peacefully at Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital aged 89 years….'a good golf score'. Dearly loved wife of Ted for 67 years. Loved mum of Barry and Anne (Whangarei), Philip and Sue (Whanganui) and Janet and Alan Mathewson (Darfield). Loved Grandma and Nana to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great granchildren. A service for Dawn will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance and can be left at the service. Messages to the Evans family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -