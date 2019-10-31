|
EVANS, Phyllis Dawn (Dawn) (nee Ward). Passed peacefully at Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital aged 89 years….'a good golf score'. Dearly loved wife of Ted for 67 years. Loved mum of Barry and Anne (Whangarei), Philip and Sue (Whanganui) and Janet and Alan Mathewson (Darfield). Loved Grandma and Nana to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great granchildren. A service for Dawn will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance and can be left at the service. Messages to the Evans family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 31, 2019