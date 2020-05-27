Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Thursday, May 28, 2020
Phyllis Mae HODGSON

Phyllis Mae HODGSON Notice
HODGSON, Phyllis Mae. Passed away peacefully at Elmwood Rest Home on May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark and loved mother of Tim and Cathy. Grandmother of Matt, Sam, Lucas and Lydia. Thanks to the lovely staff at Elmwood Rest Home. A service for Phyllis will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday. Please RSVP to [email protected] shan.co.nz or phone 835 9925. Messages to the Hodgson Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 27, 2020
