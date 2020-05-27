|
|
HODGSON, Phyllis Mae. Passed away peacefully at Elmwood Rest Home on May 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Mark and loved mother of Tim and Cathy. Grandmother of Matt, Sam, Lucas and Lydia. Thanks to the lovely staff at Elmwood Rest Home. A service for Phyllis will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday. Please RSVP to [email protected] shan.co.nz or phone 835 9925. Messages to the Hodgson Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 27, 2020