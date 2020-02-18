Home

Phyllis Nola (Nola) NUGENT

Phyllis Nola (Nola) NUGENT Notice
NUGENT, Phyllis Nola (Nola). Passed away peacefully at home, with her beloved husband, soul mate and best friend, Frank of 71 years by her side. Much loved mother of Garry and Bette, Ian and Wendy, and Kay and Ross, and cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. A big thank you to the St. John's staff for their wonderful service and compassion. In lieu of flowers please give donations to St John Ambulance. A celebration of Nola's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, February 20 at 11.00am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 18, 2020
