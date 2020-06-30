|
DONK, Pieter. On June 28, 2020 at Havelock North. Aged 87. Dearly loved husband of the late Johanna. Loved father and father-in-law of Raimond and Rose; Bernard and Christina; Angela and Steve; Fiona and William and Monique and Raymond. Cherished Opa to 26 Grandchildren and 22 Great grandchildren. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nimon House for their care and support. Pieter is forever with his Lord. Psalm 23' A service for Pieter is to be held at 'Crestwood', 615 Heretaunga St East, Hastings on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1pm. Messages can be made online at www:tnphb.co.nz or Posted to the 'Donk Family', c/- PO Box 658, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 30, 2020