Polly Eileen (Pare) RYFLE

Polly Eileen (Pare) RYFLE Notice
RYFLE, Polly (Pare) Eileen. Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, July 13 2019. Much loved wife of Eddie (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in- law of Angelique (deceased) and Warwick, Akaira and Andrew Cosgrove, and Kevyn (deceased). Loved grandmother and great grandmother to all her grandchildren. According to Polly's wishes a private cremation will be held. All messages to 158 McLean Street, Wairoa 4108. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2019
