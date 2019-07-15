|
RYFLE, Polly (Pare) Eileen. Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, July 13 2019. Much loved wife of Eddie (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in- law of Angelique (deceased) and Warwick, Akaira and Andrew Cosgrove, and Kevyn (deceased). Loved grandmother and great grandmother to all her grandchildren. According to Polly's wishes a private cremation will be held. All messages to 158 McLean Street, Wairoa 4108. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2019