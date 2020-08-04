|
|
MORRISON, Dr R. Bruce. Major (Ret) M.N.Z.M Peacefully on August 2, 2020 in Havelock North, surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Dawn. Treasured father of Chris and Ginny Morrison, Tracey and Pete Alexander, Deb and Hugh Crichton, Jennie and Greg Smith. Brother of Jan and Ron Noy. Adored Pa of his 10 grandchildren. A service for Bruce will be held at St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Parish, Campion Road, Te Hapara, Gisborne on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 4, 2020