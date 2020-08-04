Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for R. MORRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr R. Bruce. Major M.N.Z.M (Ret) MORRISON

Add a Memory
Dr R. Bruce. Major M.N.Z.M (Ret) MORRISON Notice
MORRISON, Dr R. Bruce. Major (Ret) M.N.Z.M Peacefully on August 2, 2020 in Havelock North, surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Dawn. Treasured father of Chris and Ginny Morrison, Tracey and Pete Alexander, Deb and Hugh Crichton, Jennie and Greg Smith. Brother of Jan and Ron Noy. Adored Pa of his 10 grandchildren. A service for Bruce will be held at St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Parish, Campion Road, Te Hapara, Gisborne on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -