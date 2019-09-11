|
COOMBE, Rachel Joan (nee Hermansson). Passed away suddenly on Sunday September 8, 2019 at home, aged 66 years. Rachel will be remembered for many things, among them, the kindness, love and support she gave so freely to her many friends and her family; her determined dedication to her amazing garden; her moonlighting as a meatball courier for her eldest grandson and her endless enthusiasm for helping her youngest grandson in creating Minecraft worlds. Seriously, was there ever a nana quite as cool and beautiful as you Nana Rachel? Cherished wife of 46 years to Andrew; amazing Mum and Mum-in-law to Jason, Kyra and Mat; irreplaceable 'super- nan' of Marlo and Vegas; loved sister and sister-in-law of Michael and Pip, Jared and Melissa, Janine and Joe and Tony and Maureen; loved aunt to Adrian, Mark, Anna and Angus. Friends and family wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to visit her at home on Wednesday September 11 and Thursday September 12. A service for family and friends will be held at the Hawke's Bay Crematorium, 204 Orchard Road on Friday September 13, 2019 at 11am. "I'm in pieces, it's tearing me up, but I know, a heart that's broke is a heart that's been loved" - Supermarket Flowers, Ed Sheeran.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 11, 2019