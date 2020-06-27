|
|
McINTOSH, Rae Lauren. On June 26, 2020 after a courageous fight for many years, Rae passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Ron. Much loved Mum to Stuart, Stefan, Jay and Michael. Treasured sister to Janis and Carol. A loved friend to many. A service to celebrate the life of Rae will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10am. All messages to the McIntosh family, C/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2020