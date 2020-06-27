Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rae McINTOSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rae Lauren McINTOSH

Add a Memory
Rae Lauren McINTOSH Notice
McINTOSH, Rae Lauren. On June 26, 2020 after a courageous fight for many years, Rae passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Ron. Much loved Mum to Stuart, Stefan, Jay and Michael. Treasured sister to Janis and Carol. A loved friend to many. A service to celebrate the life of Rae will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10am. All messages to the McIntosh family, C/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rae's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -