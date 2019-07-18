|
|
MILNE, Rae Ngaire. Passed away peacefully on July 16 2019, aged 93. Much loved daughter of Daisy and William Stewart, and sister to Malcolm. Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bob). Loved mother of Jocelyn, Wendy and Stewart, mother-in- law, grandmother to eight, and great- grandmother to nine. Will be missed by us all. Special thanks to Waiapu Rest Home for their care of Rae in her final months. According to Rae's wishes, a private family gathering to celebrate her life will be held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 18, 2019