FERGUSSON, Raewyn Anne. Peacefully at CHB Health Centre on August 23, 2019. Loved mother of Daniel and Charlotte, and Gareth and Elaine. Proud Nana Rae to Harry, Indie and Imogen. Much loved partner of Murray Severinsen, and daughter of Ray and the late Colleen White. At Raewyn's request a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to HB Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 1014, Hastings 4156 or left online at www.central-districts. cancernz.org.nz. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 27, 2019