|
|
COOPER, Raiha Josephine (Lye) (nee Rigby). 30.09.1952 - 04.09.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau. Dearly loved wife of Henry. Very much loved Ma to Sharon and Russel, Henry (Dog) and Mandy, Catherine (Babe) and Alec, Steven and Rochelle (Nelz), and David (deceased). Treasured and adored Nanny HaHa and Little Nan to all her moko and great moko. Much loved sister to Peta and Wi. Loved sister-in-law and Aunty to many. Raiha will be lying at Pukemokimoki Marae, 191 Riverbend Road, Onekawa. Her service will be held at the Marae on Saturday, September 7 at 9.30am, followed by interment at Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Cooper Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 6, 2019