BURN, Ralph. Regiment No. 22623309, 27th Light Battery (Strange's Company) Royal Artillery, Hong Kong 1952/53. Passed away peacefully at Mt Herbert Rest Home, Waipukurau on Friday September 25 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Robyn and much loved father and father-in-law of Janet and Les, the late Heather and Stephen, Kerri and Ritchie, Katrina and Chris, Shane and Rebecca, Brendon and Trish. Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved son of the late Barbara and George and loving brother and brother- in-law of the late Eric and Mary and Neil and Frances. A private service for Ralph was held in accordance with his wishes. Messages can be sent c/o Burn Family, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 2, 2020