|
|
PEDERSEN, Ralph David 1.06.1955 - 01.08.2020 Loved son of Ian and the late Norma. Cherished husband of Deb. Adored father and father-in-law of Alexa and Benji, Brittany and Nhuan, Georgia and Matt, and Brooke and Willo. Loved step-father of Tim and Cate, and Nicholas and Chris. Much loved Grandpa of Ailis, Mātea, Taika, Amelia and Douglas. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lynn, Hoss (Kevin) and Heather, and Julie and Doug, and a loved Uncle A special thank you to the staff at Cranford Hospice for their care of Ralph. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Ralph's life, to be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, 30 Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to Ralph's family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 3, 2020