Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-374 7785
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Kowhai Chapel
51 Denmark Street
Dannevirke
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Morris TURNER

Add a Memory
Ralph Morris TURNER Notice
TURNER, Ralph Morris. Peacefully on Wednesday November 4, 2020 in the company of family, supported by the loving embrace of the Eileen Mary community. Dearly loved wife of Rosemarie. Much loved dad and father- in-law to Steven, Chris and Judy, Amanda and Rod Edwards. Cherished grandfather to Craig and Nicole; Teddy, Emily, Keith and Ray. "The best that we find in our travels is an honest friend" Correspondence for the family, c/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Monday, November 9 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -