TURNER, Ralph Morris. Peacefully on Wednesday November 4, 2020 in the company of family, supported by the loving embrace of the Eileen Mary community. Dearly loved wife of Rosemarie. Much loved dad and father- in-law to Steven, Chris and Judy, Amanda and Rod Edwards. Cherished grandfather to Craig and Nicole; Teddy, Emily, Keith and Ray. "The best that we find in our travels is an honest friend" Correspondence for the family, c/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Monday, November 9 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 6, 2020