Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Randall Terrance SIMCOX

Randall Terrance SIMCOX Notice
SIMCOX, Randall Terrance. On Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home in Napier, aged 73 years. Dearly beloved husband of Penny. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Matthew and Jacqueline, Fiona and Mark (our Welshman), Tobias and Venita. Cherished brother of Mike and Susan. Adored Poppa to Liberty, Penelope, Priaulx and Adelaide. Missed by his four legged companion, Bella. Great Friend and role model to so many. A service for Randall will be held at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Napier on Thursday, November 7 2019 at 12.00pm. Messages to the Simcox family can be posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 4, 2019
