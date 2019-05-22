|
HANCY, Rangi Ernest (Mana). Passed away peacefully in his 91st year, May 20, 2019. Loved husband of the late Mihi Claudine Hancy (nee Hamlin). Loved father and father-in-law of Margret, Joe and Pam, Claudine and the late Colin Tamaki. Paul, Raewyn and PC, Phillip (deceased), Peter, Gabriel and Brenda, Dean and Tina, Naz and Kevin, William (deceased). Adored Koro to 31 mokos and 39 great mokos. Dear friend of Isobel and Nanette (deceased) and Patrick. Service at 11am Wednesday May 22 at Te Poho o Tangiianui Marae, Auckland Road, Greenmeadows. Dad will be taken to Taihoa Marae, Mahia Ave, Wairoa, for one night. Service at 11am Thursday May 23 at Taihoa. Burial at Te Uhi Urupa Wairoa. Eternal rest grant to him O Lord.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 22, 2019