Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rangimarire ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rangimarire . (Ginny) ROGERS

Add a Memory
Rangimarire . (Ginny) ROGERS Notice
ROGERS, Rangimarire (Ginny). 17.10.1936 - 23.05.2020 So dearly loved, awesome mother to Neil, Conley, Derek, Perry and Lisa, grand and great grandmother, mother- in-law, and aunty to many. Predeceased by husband and soul- mate (Ernie Rogers, November 4, 2009). Together forever, and always in our hearts. A private gathering has been held due to current circumstances. Messages to the Rogers family may be left in Ginny's tribute book at www.tribute. co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rangimarire's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -