ROGERS, Rangimarire (Ginny). 17.10.1936 - 23.05.2020 So dearly loved, awesome mother to Neil, Conley, Derek, Perry and Lisa, grand and great grandmother, mother- in-law, and aunty to many. Predeceased by husband and soul- mate (Ernie Rogers, November 4, 2009). Together forever, and always in our hearts. A private gathering has been held due to current circumstances. Messages to the Rogers family may be left in Ginny's tribute book at www.tribute. co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 3, 2020