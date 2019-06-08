Home

Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
STAFFORD, Ray. Suddenly on June 5, 2019, after shearing his last sheep. Aged 68 years. Longest friend, trusted partner and most loved husband for 46 years of Jacky. Mate and Dad of Brad and Roanna, and Tyne and Devon. Happiest grandad to Bowen, Levi, and "Bump" on the way; Harley-Rose and Ray. "A good man of integrity now in God's hands" A service for Ray will be held at St. Andrew's CHB Church, Porangahau Rd, Waipukurau on Tuesday June 11, at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to The Ozanam House Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at www. ozanamhouse.org.nz. Messages to:- The Stafford Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 8, 2019
