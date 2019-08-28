Home

Raymond Charles CASHMAN

Raymond Charles CASHMAN Notice
CASHMAN, Raymond Charles. At his home on August 20, 2019, aged 69 years. Much loved husband of the late Wendy, and father of Jamie, Teresa, Laury, and Zak. A much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau, tomorrow Thursday, August 29 at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipawa and District Lions Club would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to:- C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 28, 2019
