McGAFFIN, Raymond John. On May 6, 2019, at Hawkes Bay Memorial Hospital. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved brother of Ralph (deceased), Mervyn, Noeline, Jean (deceased), and Joy. Special thanks to Idea Services for all their care and support of Raymond over many years. A service to celebrate Raymond's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East Hastings, on Saturday May 11, 2019, at 10.30am. Followed by an interment at Western Hills Cemetery Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 8, 2019
