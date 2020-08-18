|
|
STAFFORD, Raymond Melville (Ray). On August 15, 2020 at Waiapu House, Havelock North, peacefully, at 90 years of age. Loved father and father-in-law of Margaret and Nick (Christchurch), Kathryn (Christchurch), Chris (Picton) and Robert (Australia). Loved grandfather of Tiffany, Vicki and Ryan, Garrett and Logan and great-grandfather of five. According to Dad's wishes, a graveside service will be held at the Otane Cemetery on Thursday, August 20 at 1:00pm. Messages may be mailed to the Stafford family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 18, 2020