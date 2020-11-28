Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Rea James POLLY

Rea James POLLY Notice
POLLY, Rea James. Royal Navy CJX301343 Passed away November 25, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Colleen. Loved father and father-in-law of Christine (Melbourne), Susan and Martin Nolan (Melbourne), Neil and Julie Polly (Napier). Loved stepfather to Allan and Judy Reardon (Brisbane) and Graham and Denise Reardon (Wellington). Cherished Grandad and Great Grandad to all his grand and great- grandchildren. A graveside service for Rea will be held on Monday, November 30 at 2.00pm, at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery, 73 Clyde Jeffery Drive, where Rea will be reunited with Colleen. Messages to the Polly Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 28, 2020
