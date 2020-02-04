|
CATER, Rebecca Jane (Becks). It is with sadness that the family of Becca announce her passing on January 31, 2020 at Hastings Memorial Hospital. Loved daughter of Judith and Bob Cater (deceased), and beloved grandaughter of Ogla and Victor Webby (deceased). With special thanks to Sue and Trish and all the wonderful nurses of floor 3A. In accordance with Beck's wishes a private cremation has taken place. But please feel free to join us at the RSA Hastings between 2 and 4pm on Saturday February 15. Regards Rachael, Christina, Ben, the late Todd and Shane, her loving grandchildren Ruby Christina and William, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 4, 2020