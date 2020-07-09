Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald McCLELLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Charles (Reg) McCLELLAN

Add a Memory
Reginald Charles (Reg) McCLELLAN Notice
McCLELLAN, Reginald Charles (Reg). Reg sadly passed away on July 8 2020. He was surrounded by the love of his wife and children. Reg is survived by his wife Arnett; his children David, Leah, Dawn, Michelle, Rob, Daniel and Kaia; his grandchildren Hayley, Klaire, Duke, Koru, Ra, Aroha, Lily and Oscar, and his great- grandchildren Kingston and Evahley. He was loved by his predeceased grandson Ashley. He is also survived by his siblings Stuart and Linda, and his many nieces and nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law. He was our centre, and he was truly loved by all of us. Reg will lay at 4 Perry Crescent, Greenmeadows. His service will be held there on Saturday July 11 at 10am, before he is carried home to Pataka Urupa.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -