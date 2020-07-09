|
|
McCLELLAN, Reginald Charles (Reg). Reg sadly passed away on July 8 2020. He was surrounded by the love of his wife and children. Reg is survived by his wife Arnett; his children David, Leah, Dawn, Michelle, Rob, Daniel and Kaia; his grandchildren Hayley, Klaire, Duke, Koru, Ra, Aroha, Lily and Oscar, and his great- grandchildren Kingston and Evahley. He was loved by his predeceased grandson Ashley. He is also survived by his siblings Stuart and Linda, and his many nieces and nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law. He was our centre, and he was truly loved by all of us. Reg will lay at 4 Perry Crescent, Greenmeadows. His service will be held there on Saturday July 11 at 10am, before he is carried home to Pataka Urupa.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 9, 2020