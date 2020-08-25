Home

Reginald Frank (Reg) RAYNER

RAYNER, Reginald Frank (Reg) 04.09.1940 - 22.08.2020 Peacefully at Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau surrounded by loved ones. Loved husband and best mate of Judy, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kyle and Michelle, Perth WA, adored "Pop" of Chelsea and Everton. Reg was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed Grateful thanks to Dr. Bob Stephens and the staff at Mt Herbert House for the wonderful care they gave Reg over the past two and a half years. A celebration of Reg's life will be held at a later date. Private Cremation. Messages to 2 Douglas Road, Waipukurau 4200. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 25, 2020
