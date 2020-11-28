|
|
O'LEARY, Reid Keady (Reido). 29.03.1999 - 24.11.2020 Tragically taking his own life and stolen from ours. An amazing, loveable, beautiful, caring soul. Best mate and friend. Loving, handsome son of Keady and Karen. Best ever brother of Ty and Eden (Bubs). Loved 'Papa' of Vader OXOX. Adored and treasured grandson of Terry and Noeline, Nel and Keady (deceased). Special nephew and cousin to the O'Leary and Lamont families. Beautiful godson of Simon and Nicki. Reido will be forever missed by all his family and friends. 'OXOXOXOXO' '1737' A celebration of Reido's life will be held at the Ellwood Function Centre, 15 Otene Road, Waipatu, Hastings on Wednesday December 2, at 1pm. In lieu of Flowers, Donations to NZ Suicide Awareness would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 28, 2020