ROBERTSON, Rerekohu Ahiahi (nee Hutana) O.N.Z.M At the Tukituki Health Centre, Waipukurau on Wednesday April 1, 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald Edmond Robertson. Very precious Mum and Mama Robertson of Rebecca and Yiannis, treasured Nanny to Bella and Yiannis, Ahi and Haris and special Great Grandma to Maria and Nikos, Rebecca and Maria. Dearly loved sister of Lily Wilcox and most loved and respected aunty to all her many nieces and nephews. Due to the current lockdown situation there will be no funeral service but a memorial service will be held at a later date. I would like to thank the staff at Hastings Hospital and Dr Mohan Gaddipati and the amazing staff at Tukituki Medical for all the care, love and support shown to Mum over the last fortnight. Also thank you to Nichola and CHB Funeral Services for all the kindness and consideration shown to us in these difficult times. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 4, 2020