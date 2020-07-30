|
|
|
ROBERTSON, (Hutana) Rerekohu Ahiahi. Ahi's family sincerely thank all those who were able to join us at Rongomaraeroa Marae on July 12 for her Kawe Mate. To the many local people and all those who travelled distances to reach us and those special people who contributed to her service, we truly appreciated your love and support. To the wonderful people in the kitchen, the men who prepared the hangi and all those family members and friends who contributed so much in this final farewell, your generosity and support will always be remembered. Thank you all.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 30, 2020