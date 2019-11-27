|
ORBELL, Reuben Timothy. 21.11.2019-23.11.2019. It is with heavy hearts that Steph and Tim share the sad news of the passing of their beautiful little boy Reuben. A dearly loved son, brother of Audrey, grandson, cousin, and nephew. Thank you to those far and wide who have wrapped their arms around us, especially Justine. 'Fly well our little man' A service for Reuben will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday November 29, 2019 at 11am, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the 'Orbell Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 27, 2019