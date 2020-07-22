|
|
HARRISON, Reupena Hori. Sunrise 29.04.1982 - Sunset 19.07.2020 Loving husband of Jess Harrison, Devoted father of Jahmia, Asha and Jaycee. Adored son of Mariana, Reuben Snr and Violet, Loved son- in-law of Helen, Deano and Steve. Treasured brother of Barry, Lehi, Holly, Felicity, Elizabeth, Moana, Hannah, Mahina, Job, and Abraham, (deceased). Cherished outlaw of Morgs, Teeny and Taylor. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Eternally loved by his extended whanau and friends. A funeral service for Reupena will be held at Kaitoki Marae, Weber Road, Dannevirke on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 11.00am. May you rest in peace.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2020