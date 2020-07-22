Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kaitoki Marae
Weber Road
Dannevirke
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reupena HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reupena Hori. HARRISON


1982 - 2020
Add a Memory
Reupena Hori. HARRISON Notice
HARRISON, Reupena Hori. Sunrise 29.04.1982 - Sunset 19.07.2020 Loving husband of Jess Harrison, Devoted father of Jahmia, Asha and Jaycee. Adored son of Mariana, Reuben Snr and Violet, Loved son- in-law of Helen, Deano and Steve. Treasured brother of Barry, Lehi, Holly, Felicity, Elizabeth, Moana, Hannah, Mahina, Job, and Abraham, (deceased). Cherished outlaw of Morgs, Teeny and Taylor. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Eternally loved by his extended whanau and friends. A funeral service for Reupena will be held at Kaitoki Marae, Weber Road, Dannevirke on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 11.00am. May you rest in peace.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reupena's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -