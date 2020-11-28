|
EVANS, Rex Eric. On Friday, November 27, 2020 peacefully at Eileen Mary Rest Home, Dannevirke. Aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Molly and the late Isabel. Much loved father and father-in- law to Eric, Stephen (deceased), Simon and Tracy. Cherished Grandad of James, Zoe, Sawyer, Kyle and Shaylyn. Messages for the family c/- Eric at [email protected] A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Friday, December 4 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 28, 2020