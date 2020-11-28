Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-374 7785
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Eric EVANS

Add a Memory
Rex Eric EVANS Notice
EVANS, Rex Eric. On Friday, November 27, 2020 peacefully at Eileen Mary Rest Home, Dannevirke. Aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Molly and the late Isabel. Much loved father and father-in- law to Eric, Stephen (deceased), Simon and Tracy. Cherished Grandad of James, Zoe, Sawyer, Kyle and Shaylyn. Messages for the family c/- Eric at [email protected] A service to celebrate Rex's life will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Friday, December 4 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -