|
|
REDWARD, Rex Ernest Stephen. Peacefully after a long illness, at CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau. Aged 83 years. Dearly beloved husband of Ewa (Eve), and father and father-in-law of Stephen, Leicester and Vickie, Rex and Hayley, and Brent. A treasured grandfather and great-grandfather. A graveside service for Rex will be held at Waipawa Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Waipawa on Wednesday July 24, at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to CHB St John Ambulance would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service, or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2019