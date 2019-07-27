|
STURM, Rex Foster. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Wairoa on Thursday July 25 2019 aged 81. Survived by his children Kevin and Yolanda (Gisborne), and Shelly (Waipawa). Loving partner and friend of Luana (deceased). Loved grandfather to John, Aasta, Della and Uriah. and loved great grandfather. Good friend to Steve Jordan. Rex will lie at Pickering's funeral home until Monday July 29, 2019, where a funeral service will be held for Rex at 1pm followed by interment in the Wairoa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers all donations to the Gisborne and East Coast MS Society may be left in the chapel foyer or posted to: St Andrews Parish - Room 6, 176 Cobden Street, Gisborne 4010. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 27, 2019