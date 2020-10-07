|
HAMLIN, Rex Lionel. Passed away on October 4, 2020 after a short illness. Treasured and loved husband of the late Maureen Ellen Hamlin. Loved father and father-in-law of Dean, Rhonda and Ross Neal, Brent and Jo, Paul and Donna, Dellwyn (deceased). Loved by all his 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Son of the late Sonny and Elizabeth Hamlin. Brother of Betty (deceased), William (deceased), Nola (deceased), Joan (deceased) and Lyn (New Plymouth). Special Thanks to Neville and Cath, Terry and Ian for their love and support over the past weeks. Also all the staff at Cranford Hospice and Gentle Touch Funeral Services.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 7, 2020