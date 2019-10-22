|
CHAPMAN, Rex Trevor. Passed away peacefully at Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on October 21, 2019 aged 82. Loved husband of Janet. Father and father-in-law of Bruce and Barbara, Trevor and Helen, Ian and Susan. Grandpa of Bronwyn, Aaron, Estelle, Rachel and Annelies, and 4 great- grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Motor Neurone Disease Association NZ or Stroke Foundation NZ. A service celebrating Rex's life will be held in St Matthew's Anglican Church, corner King Street and Lyndon Road, Hastings on Thursday, October 24 at 1.30pm. Messages to the Chapman Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge , Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 22, 2019