SMALL, Rhona Elizabeth (Betty) (nee McCutcheon). 01.09.1931-26.07.2020 It is with sadness that after a short illness Mum passed away on July 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Fred of 68 years, mother and mother-in- law of Dave and Judy, Geoff and Christine, Viv and Peter Barnes; her nine grandchildren, and eight great- grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful support received from Dr Eames; the Cranford staff and Julie, Mum's carer. We are so grateful for the help given to us over the time Mum has been sick. As per Mum's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to the Small Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 1, 2020