Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhys JENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhys William JENSEN

Add a Memory
Rhys William JENSEN Notice
JENSEN, Rhys William. On July 4, 2020 as the result of an accident, aged 26 years. Very much loved son of Tony and Raewyn, and loved brother of Yvonne, and Nathan. Loved grandson of Evelyn and the late Russell Walters, and the late Morris and Eileen Jensen. Mate and brother to the Ngamatea Station crew. A service for Rhys will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, on Friday, July 10 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. These may be left at the service or online at www.stjohn.org.nz. Messages to:- The Jensen family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -