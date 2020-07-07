|
JENSEN, Rhys William. On July 4, 2020 as the result of an accident, aged 26 years. Very much loved son of Tony and Raewyn, and loved brother of Yvonne, and Nathan. Loved grandson of Evelyn and the late Russell Walters, and the late Morris and Eileen Jensen. Mate and brother to the Ngamatea Station crew. A service for Rhys will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, on Friday, July 10 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. These may be left at the service or online at www.stjohn.org.nz. Messages to:- The Jensen family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 7, 2020