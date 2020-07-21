|
JENSEN, Rhys William. The Jensen Family thank friends and family for the love and support shown to us since Rhys' passing. Special thanks to Huia Borell for her beautiful caring service, Nichola and Scott of Stonehaven for making a difficult time so much easier, and Francis at E-Central Flowers for her beautiful arrangements. We would also like to thank everyone for the kind words, baking and floral tributes. Raewyn and Tony Jensen, Yvonne and Nathan Whiunui
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 21, 2020