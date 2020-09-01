Home

Ri Charles (Tug) (HOKIANGA) NIKORA

Ri Charles (Tug) (HOKIANGA) NIKORA Notice
NIKORA (HOKIANGA), Ri Charles (Tug). Passed away peacefully at his home. Loved son of Tere Tuakana and Florence Nikora, Taranaki and Rangituturu (Claudie) Hokianga. Loved Brother of all his Brothers and Sisters. Beloved Father of Terry, Raymond, Little Tug, Bernadette (deceased), Wayne, Harmony, Leena and their partners. Loved Papa to all his Moko and Great Moko. Loved Nephew, Cousin and Uncle. A Service will be held Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 311 Takapu Road, Camberley 10.00am followed by a private cremation for immediate whanau only.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 1, 2020
