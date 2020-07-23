|
MACNAB, Ria Erika. Died suddenly aged 37 years on July 16, 2020. Loved daughter of Arlene and Ashley Foster. Sister of Cheyne, very special aunty of Kage, and aunty of Cruze-John, Loki-Josiah and Freya-Jade. "You have left a big hole in our family. Love you forever - R.I.P darling daughter" In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Kids NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Ria will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, July 25 at 10:30am. Messages to the Macnab Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 23, 2020