Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
157 Georges Drive
Napier
Ria Erika MACNAB

Ria Erika MACNAB Notice
MACNAB, Ria Erika. Died suddenly aged 37 years on July 16, 2020. Loved daughter of Arlene and Ashley Foster. Sister of Cheyne, very special aunty of Kage, and aunty of Cruze-John, Loki-Josiah and Freya-Jade. "You have left a big hole in our family. Love you forever - R.I.P darling daughter" In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Kids NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Ria will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, July 25 at 10:30am. Messages to the Macnab Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 23, 2020
