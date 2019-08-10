Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard STAIRMAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Bevan STAIRMAND

Add a Memory
Richard Bevan STAIRMAND Notice
STAIRMAND, Richard Bevan. On August 8, 2019 at his home in Hastings. Slipped away peacefully surrounded by love in his 45th year. Dearly loved son of Eleanor and Ray (Havelock North), loved brother, brother- in-law and uncle of Bridget, Christopher, Libby and Ellie Browne (Wellington). A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held at the Havelock North Community Centre on Monday August 12 2019 at 11am. Followed by private cremation. Messages c/- Po box 2610 Stortford Lodge.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.