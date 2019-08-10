|
STAIRMAND, Richard Bevan. On August 8, 2019 at his home in Hastings. Slipped away peacefully surrounded by love in his 45th year. Dearly loved son of Eleanor and Ray (Havelock North), loved brother, brother- in-law and uncle of Bridget, Christopher, Libby and Ellie Browne (Wellington). A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held at the Havelock North Community Centre on Monday August 12 2019 at 11am. Followed by private cremation. Messages c/- Po box 2610 Stortford Lodge.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019