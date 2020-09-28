Home

Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Pakowhai Road
Hastings
Richard Fredrick BARDELL

Richard Fredrick BARDELL Notice
BARDELL, Richard Fredrick. It is with great sadness that we wish to advise that Richard has passed away on September 26, 2020 with family by his side. A devoted and caring husband to Patricia (deceased) and a loving father to Richard Jnr, Anna and Cherie. Loving father in law to Megan and Joesph and Poppa to his 8 grandchildren. A man true to family and good faithful friends. A service for Richard will be held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Pakowhai Road, Hastings on Wednesday September 30 at 11am. A special thanks to all the staff at ICU for their unreserved treatment and care of dad. Messages to the Bardell family c/o PO Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2020
