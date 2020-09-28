|
BARDELL, Richard Fredrick. It is with great sadness that we wish to advise that Richard has passed away on September 26, 2020 with family by his side. A devoted and caring husband to Patricia (deceased) and a loving father to Richard Jnr, Anna and Cherie. Loving father in law to Megan and Joesph and Poppa to his 8 grandchildren. A man true to family and good faithful friends. A service for Richard will be held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Pakowhai Road, Hastings on Wednesday September 30 at 11am. A special thanks to all the staff at ICU for their unreserved treatment and care of dad. Messages to the Bardell family c/o PO Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2020