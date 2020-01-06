|
PREBBLE, Richard George. 444316, NZDF, Pte Aged 97 years. Loved husband of the late Georgina. Father of Margaret (deceased), Heather, Anne, Richard, Christine, Judith, Ian and their partners Peter Kirk, Graeme Lay, David Beresford, Karen Prebble, Clifford Church, Bruce Moody and Joanne Prebble. Grandfather of 16 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. A service for George will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, 1202 Ada Street, Hastings on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11am, followed by interment at the Hastings Cemetery. Messages to the Prebble Family, C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 6, 2020