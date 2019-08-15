Home

Richard Gordon PAAP

Richard Gordon PAAP Notice
PAAP, Richard Gordon. Passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 aged 80 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Lynette and Lee, and Jefferey and Lyndell. Poppa to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Richard is lying at Te Poho o Tangiianui Marae, 95 Auckland Road, Greenmeadows, Napier where the service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Paap Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2019
