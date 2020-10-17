|
TYLEE, Richard Henry. Died on Wednesday October 14, 2020 in Havelock North at Duart Hospital. Loved husband of Christabel. Brother of Michael and the late Charles. Loved father of Charlotte, Alexandra, John, and Mary. Father-in-law of Steven, Chris, and Rosie. Grandfather of Sam, Alice, William, Henry, Zeus (Deceased), Harry, Louis, Joe, Rata, Herb, Pipi, Jack, Olivia. Great grandfather of Archie, Lucy, Willamina. Thank you to the team at Duart Hospital. A service for Richard will be held at St Luke's Church Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Monday October 19, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 17, 2020