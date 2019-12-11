Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Magdalinos Room, Havelock North Function Centre
Te Mata Road
Havelock North
SMYTH, Richard John Morris. Passed away unexpectedly on December 6, 2019, aged 52. Adored husband and best friend of Maryanne and proud father of Oscar. Loved son and son-in-law of Patricia and Morris Smyth (deceased), and Ivan and Pauline Walker. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Eddie and Jo, Steph and Aaron and Mike and Petra, and uncle of Aleysha and Teagan, Danny and Emma. A private cremation will be held followed by a celebration to share memories of Richard at the Magdalinos Room, Havelock North Function Centre, Te Mata Road, Havelock North. 1.30pm Friday December 13.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 11, 2019
