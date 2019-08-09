|
|
BYARD, Richard Leslie. Service No: 24934907, Royal Marine Commandos. Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Cranford Hospice on August 7, 2019. Aged 41 years. Dearly loved husband of Cherie. Loved step-dad of Rogue, Nuki, Niko, and Sasha. A service to celebrate Richie's life will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Cnr Warren Street & Avenue Road East, Hastings on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to RSA would be appreciated and may be left in the entrance to the service. Tributes to Richie or messages to his family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Byard family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 9, 2019