VALLANCE, Richard Nicholas. Passed away peacefully, on July 8, 2019, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Helen. Loved Dad of Clare and Stewart, Joanne and Owen (deceased), Dorothy and Wayne, Pauline (deceased), Nicholas, and Craig. Loved Grandad ('GD') of 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff in the HDU, Waikato Hospital. A celebration of Richard's life will be held at the Hauraki Plains Co-Operating Parish Church, Darlington Street, Ngatea, on Monday, July 15, at 11am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. Messages to: 20 Rawerawe Road East, Ngatea 3597.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 10, 2019